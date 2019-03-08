Image caption A environmental protection body for England will be extended to Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland is to get an independent agency to protect the environment after Brexit.

Civil servants have asked Whitehall to extend legislation that was originally intended to cover only England.

The Office of Environmental Protection (OEP) is part of the Environment Bill and will take on the oversight function of the European Commission after Brexit.

The bill is going through the House of Commons.

The move is likely to be welcomed by environmentalists who feared environmental governance in Northern Ireland was being left behind.

The fear was that in the absence of a Stormont assembly, Northern Ireland could not legislate to fill any governance gap.

Many of the UK's environmental protections are based on EU law with sanctions applied by the European Court of Justice.

Northern Ireland has traditionally been out of step with the rest of the UK, which had oversight bodies independent of government.

In Northern Ireland, the function was retained in the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA), a body within the Department of Agriculture Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA).

That led to claims of a lack of independence and a risk of political interference.

A new independent agency for Northern Ireland was consulted on in 2011 and 2015 but the necessary political consensus to get legislation through the assembly did not exist.

In 2016, the then agriculture minister Michelle McIlveen twice ruled out an independent body, saying she did not accept there was compelling evidence for its establishment.

The Ulster Farmers' Union was also opposed, saying existing structures were sufficient.

The DAERA permanent secretary Denis McMahon has now confirmed that his officials have asked Whitehall to extend the Environment Bill to Northern Ireland.

A document setting out the rationale for the decision states that it was "in the public interest".

Work is taking place to tease out the detail.

The Office of Environmental Protection in Northern Ireland is expected to have comparable functions to those in England.

Those include the ability to scrutinise legislation, investigate complaints and take enforcement action.

Work will be needed to establish how the new body would sit alongside the existing NIEA.

An assessment will also be needed about how the OEP will work on issues of cross border environmental protection where there will be different rules on both sides of the border.