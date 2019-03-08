Image caption A van is on fire near the railway line in Lurgan, County Armagh

Part of the Dublin to Belfast railway line has been closed due to a van on fire in Lurgan, County Armagh.

The line was shut in both directions between Lisburn and Portadown due to the blaze on Levin Road.

Officers have advised motorists to avoid the area.

The DUP MLA Carla Lockhart tweeted that a vehicle had been "hijacked and set alight" and said that, once again, the town was being "held to ransom".

SDLP MLA Dolores Kelly tweeted: "Looks like those intent on causing trouble and disruption in North Lurgan still haven't got the message."

"Get out of here... no one wants this," she added.

Last weekend, engineering work on the railway in Lurgan was suspended after workers were approached by a gunman.

Police said they were investigating that incident, which happened on Lake Street at about 11.10 GMT on Saturday.

On Friday evening, Irish Rail said there was a security alert in Lurgan and advised that Enterprise train passengers would be bussed between Dublin and Newry and Belfast and Newry.