Image copyright Google Maps Image caption A 25-year-old man was shot in Lisfannon Park in Derry on Friday evening

Two men have each been shot in both legs in separate gun attacks in Belfast and Derry.

Police said a 25-year-old man was injured in "paramilitary-style" gun attack in Lisfannon Park in Derry at 19:15 GMT on Friday.

The second victim was shot at Westrock Park in west Belfast at about 20:30 GMT.

Both men have been taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries.