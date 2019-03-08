Two men shot in legs in Belfast and Londonderry
- 8 March 2019
Two men have each been shot in both legs in separate gun attacks in Belfast and Derry.
Police said a 25-year-old man was injured in "paramilitary-style" gun attack in Lisfannon Park in Derry at 19:15 GMT on Friday.
The second victim was shot at Westrock Park in west Belfast at about 20:30 GMT.
Both men have been taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries.