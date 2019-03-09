Railway line reopens after van set on fire

Image caption The railway line was disrupted after a van was set on fire in Lurgan, County Armagh

Part of the Dublin-to-Belfast railway line has reopened after a van was set alight in Lurgan on Friday.

The line was closed in both directions between Lisburn and Portadown due to the fire in the Lake Street area of Lurgan, County Armagh.

Enterprise train passengers were bussed between Dublin and Newry and Belfast and Newry.

Translink has now confirmed the line is "fully operational".

On Friday evening, DUP MLA Carla Lockhart tweeted that the town was being "held to ransom" by the incident.

SDLP MLA Dolores Kelly tweeted: "Looks like those intent on causing trouble and disruption in north Lurgan still haven't got the message."

"Get out of here... no one wants this," she added.