Image copyright Bernie Brown/Tourism Ireland Image caption Rathlin Island's West Light

Rathlin Island's famous West Light has been guiding boats to safety for 100 years.

Its red signal shines 23 nautical miles out to sea from a quirky upside down lighthouse built into the cliff face.

The lighthouse is a popular attraction on Northern Ireland's only inhabited off-shore island, which is home to the region's largest seabird colony.

This week marks the centenary of the first illumination of the historic light that was unusually placed at the bottom of the County Antrim lighthouse to penetrate dense, low fog that can surround the island.

It is still used every night and also in poor visibility during daylight hours with the light concentrated through the original rotating lens.

The lighthouse is now home to the RSPB's Rathlin West Light Seabird Centre where visitors come to view tens of thousands of birds, including puffins, guillemots, kittiwakes, razorbills and fulmars.

Image copyright Hazel Watson Image caption Puffins are among Northern Ireland's largest seabird colony on Rathlin Island

One hundredth birthday celebrations are planned later in the spring when the centre has reopened for the new season.

Islander and RSPB Rathlin warden Liam McFaul said his family had links to the lighthouse since construction began in 1912.

'Plenty of excitement'

"My grandfather helped to transport materials to the island when the lighthouse was being built, then my father was a temporary lighthouse keeper," he said.

"I helped cover the role, too, at one point and, in fact, my brother James is still the attendant today."

He said visitors had only been able to tour the lighthouse in recent years.

Image copyright Bernie Brown/ Tourism Ireland Image caption The lighthouse living quarters boasts spectacular views

"Prior to the seabird centre being refurbished and reopened to the public in 2016, people couldn't access the lighthouse; it was all locked up," he said.

"It's definitely an exciting thing for visitors to be able to do now, as well as see the spectacle of the seabirds from the viewing platform."

Hazel Watson, RSPB Rathlin visitor experience manager, said they were looking forward to welcoming visitors to the "stunning lighthouse" when it reopens for its centenary season on 1 April.

The centre has proved very popular, welcoming 24,000 visitors last year.

Image copyright Hazel Watson Image caption Visitors enjoy the views from Rathlin West Light

"April is one of the best periods to watch the ever-popular puffins, because they are spending more time out of their burrows and exploring, digging and picking up nest materials.

"Then in May there's a huge flurry of activity when the seabirds start laying their eggs."