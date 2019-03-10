Claudy Orange Hall targeted in 'hate crime'
- 10 March 2019
Criminal damage to an Orange Hall in County Londonderry is being treated by police as a hate crime.
Graffiti was sprayed on the side of the hall at Main Street in Claudy.
Police believe the incident happened between 22:00 GMT on Friday and 06:00 GMT on Saturday.
PSNI Insp Yvonne McManus has appealed for anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area around this time to contact police.