Long delays at Belfast International

Image copyright Sean O'Hara Image caption Security queues are pictured going out the door at Belfast International Airport

Belfast International Airport has come under fire on Monday morning over long queues and delays.

Travellers have taken to social media to complain about security lines stretching outside the terminal.

Last month, the airport said it was expanding its security area from six to eight search lanes.

But in a tweet on Sunday the airport said that it would have to reduce the number of lanes to carry out the expansion work.

Bernie Brown from Ballymena, who is one of those affected by the situation at Belfast International, told BBC News NI's Good Morning Ulster programme that she was still in a long queue after an hour.

"People are frustrated," she said.

Image copyright Alan Rainey Image caption Belfast International said the airport said it was expanding its security area from six to eight search lanes

"We're all concerned about missing our flights, but there are no airport staff around to assure people about what has been happening."