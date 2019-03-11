Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Police said the priest's arrest was in connection with allegations of historical sexual abuse

A retired priest has appeared in court charged with the indecent assault of two females.

The charges relate to alleged incidents in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Fr John Murray, 77, was arrested in Belfast on Saturday evening.

Police said his arrest was in connection with allegations of historical clerical sexual abuse made against a member of the clergy in east Belfast.

At Belfast Magistrates' Court on Monday morning, Fr Murray was pushed into court in a wheelchair by a carer.

No plea in relation to the charges has been entered.

Fr Murray's solicitor told the court that the timing of his arrest - on Saturday afternoon - had been "draconian".

A second hearing in the case has been scheduled for next month.