A cash machine raid and more details about the Muckamore abuse scandal all make Monday morning's front pages.

We will start with the Belfast Telegraph, which headlines with the outrage of IRA victims after Martin McGuinness was been given a posthumous honour.

Sinn Fein's former deputy first minister has been awarded the honour by the mayor of San Francisco, recognising his "courageous" military service.

However, victims of the troubles have condemned the move.

The paper reports that Margaret Veitch, whose parents died in the IRA Eniskillen bombing said: "Will San Francisco now be giving a posthumous honour to Osama bin Laden?"

Mary Hamilton, who is a Claudy bomb survivor said: "It's Martin McGuinness's victims that deserve a medal, not him".

Image caption A digger was used to steal an ATM machine from a filling station wall

The News Letter leads with a raid on an ATM machine in Omagh, County Tyrone.

Thieves used a digger to rip a cash machine from the wall at Cabragh Filling station in Dungannon in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The paper reports that the digger was then set on fire, just feet away from a line of petrol pumps.

DUP councillor Frances Burton spoke out against the raid, calling it a "senseless act of destruction".

'Freezing conditions'

Now, onto the Daily Mirror NI where it headlines on the arrival of Storm Gareth which will bring "freezing conditions" to Northern Ireland.

The newspaper reports that 70mph gusts are expected to wreak havoc after a yellow ice and snow alerts were issued by the Met Office on Sunday.

Storm Gareth hits after an early burst of Spring last month, where temperatures hit 20C in some parts of the UK, making it the hottest winter weather on record.

And finally, the Irish News leads with a personal account of abuse at Muckamore Abbey Hospital.

Glynn Brown, 58 from Dundonald alerted the Department of Health in August 2017 about the potential scale of abuse after he felt he was not being told the full truth about the alleged abuse of his 22-year-old son.

Mr Brown was initially informed that his son, who is non-verbal, had been allegedly punched in the stomach by a staff member.

Glynn Brown said that there are now 48 incidents being investigated by police relating to reported ill-treatment of his son as part of a criminal probe.

He told the newspaper that the past year has been "mentally draining" and added that he had been "haunted" by hospital CCTV footage of his son "showing fear for the first time in his life".