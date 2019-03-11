Four men have been been released after they were arrested in relation to a "paramilitary-style" shooting in west Belfast on Friday.

A 20-year-old man was shot in both legs and was found in an alleyway at Westrock Park at about 20:30 GMT.

Police said he remained in hospital with "potentially life-changing injuries".

Police said on Sunday, a 48-year-old man arrested over the attack had been released unconditionally.

On Monday, they confirmed that the remaining three men, two aged 39 and one aged 33 had also been released unconditionally.