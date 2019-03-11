Image copyright Bloomfield Auctions

Tableware from Nazi Germany emblazoned with swastikas has been listed for sale by a Belfast auction house.

The "historically rare" silver cutlery set, tablecloth and napkins are said to have been produced for Adolf Hitler's 50th birthday.

Bloomfield Auctions, which has put an estimate of £20,000 on the lot, has yet to respond to a request for comment.

The items are due to go up for auction on Tuesday evening.

The auction house posted images of the items on its Facebook page.

The tablecloth is embroidered with the letters DR for Deutsche Reichsbahn - German National Railway - and a swastika.

Four small napkins with similar embroidery form part of the collection.

The silver forks, knives and spoons that are for sale feature the Deutsche Reichsbahn crest.

Bloomfield Auctions said in its Facebook post that the tableware was intended for use in a carriage that was to form part of Hitler's personal train just before the outbreak of World War Two.

In the post, the auction house said the tablecloth is "probably the only one known to exist today".

Loo roll and silverware

Last year, cutlery made to celebrate the Nazi leader's 50th birthday was sold at auction for £12,500.

The silverware was found during a house clearance in Dorset, having belonged to a senior military officer.

Image copyright Charterhouse Auctioneers Image caption Knives, forks and spoons sold in Dorset last year bore the Nazi eagle, swastika and Hitler's initials

Toilet paper issued to Hitler's army during World War Two went up for sale at an auction in Dublin in 2017.

The unopened roll of Edelweiss brand paper was valued at up to 120 euros (£100).

Image copyright Whyte's Auction House Image caption The toilet roll was described as being in "remarkable unused condition"

And an "extremely rare" signed copy of Adolf Hitler's Mein Kampf was sold at auction for £17,000 in Lancashire in 2017, far surpassing its £2,500 estimate.

The swastika-embossed 1935 edition bears the Nazi dictator's signature on the front fly leaf.