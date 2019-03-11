Image caption The yellow weather warning comes into effect on Tuesday afternoon

Storm Gareth, the seventh storm of this winter, will arrive on Tuesday, bringing very strong winds and rain.

Across NI, a yellow warning has been issued by the Met Office from 15:00 GMT Tuesday until 15:00 GMT Wednesday.

The winds will start to get stronger during Tuesday afternoon when gusts of around 50-60mph (80-100 km/h) can be expected.

Winds as strong as 70mph (115km/h) are possible towards the north-west.

More severe gusts will move in on Tuesday evening, with speeds of 55-65mph (90-105km/h) widely inland, but up to 80mph (130km/h) towards the north-west and north coast.

The Met Office said Storm Gareth could bring large waves to coastal areas, as well as a small chance of damage to buildings. It also warned of longer journey times because of the potential for disruption to transport.

Image copyright Gail Simpson Image caption Rough seas can be expected at Portrush on the north coast

The Atlantic system was named by the Irish weather service, Met Éireann, which has issued a "Status Orange" warning for four counties in the Republic of Ireland.

That is the second highest warning level, and affects Counties Donegal, Sligo, Leitrim, and Mayo.

It warned of "damaging gusts reaching 110km/h to 130km/h" as well as a "risk of coastal flooding due to high seas".

Image copyright Bill Guiller Image caption Whitehead, County Antrim, feels the force of a previous storm

There is also a risk of flying debris because of the winds.

The winds are expected to gradually ease during Wednesday but it will still be quite windy with a risk of disruption.

Further wet and windy spells are expected into the coming weekend.