The former commanding officer of a key battalion in the Parachute regiment has said has "enormous sympathy" for all the relatives of those who were killed in the Ballymurphy shootings.

General Sir Geoffrey Howlett, 89, was giving evidence at the Ballymurphy Inquest.

The inquest is examining 10 people's deaths in west Belfast in August 1971.

The deaths followed three days of gunfire in Ballymurphy following the introduction of internment.

General Howlett described the first day of interment in 1971 as "the busiest day of my life".

Addressing the families

He expressed his sympathy after asking the coroner if he could address the families of the bereaved.

He addressed the families whilst looking across the courtroom at them in the jury area.

He said he had lost his own father, killed in Italy during the war, when he himself was aged just 13, and therefore knew something of bereavement.

General Howlett later rose to be commander-in-chief of Allied Forces in Northern Europe, retiring in 1989.

As Lt Col Howlett, he was commanding officer of the 2nd Battalion the Parachute Regiment, known as 2 Para.

The regiment was based in the Ballymurphy area at the time of the shootings along with the 1st Battalion (1 Para)..

Who were the victims?

Father Hugh Mullan, 38, and Francis Quinn, 19, were shot in an area of open ground behind Springfield Park

Daniel Teggart, 44, Joan Connolly, 44, Noel Phillips, 19, and Joseph Murphy, 41, were shot near the Henry Taggart Army base near Springfield Park

John Laverty, 20, and Joseph Corr, 43, were shot at separate points at the top of Whiterock Road

Edward Doherty, 31, was shot at the corner of Brittons Parade and Whiterock Road

John McKerr, 49, was shot outside the old Corpus Christi Parish

General Howlett was the officer who deployed B Company 2 Para to Vere Foster school and Henry Taggart Hall, both army bases on the Springfield Road.

Six people died as a result of shootings in the area on 9th August 1971.

They were Father Hugh Mullan, Francis Quinn, Joan Connolly, Joseph Murphy, Noel Phillips and Danny Teggart.

'The UVF never took us on'

General Howlett said he was based on the Springfield Road at the time of the shootings on 9th August 1971, but came to Henry Taggart Hall in the late evening to resupply B Company with ammunition.

He described being ambushed on the journey. He said he believed that 30 to 40 rounds were fired at his land rovers when they entered the base.

He claimed the firing at them was coming from the south west.

He described hearing later of the death of Father Mullan, and was surprised to read in recent years that the UVF now claim to have been operating in the area.

"The UVF never took us on" General Howlett told the court. "In fact we rarely saw them".

Several times during his evidence, he said that his memories of the time had become "muddled", but said he had better recollection of moments when he had been fired on.

"I find my memory of places and timing very difficult" he said.

'Internment changed Belfast'

He remembered that it was not common practice to conduct a forensic examination of soldiers' weapons after civilian deaths.

He also said that no soldier was disciplined over the events of August 9th - 11th.

He told the court that his brigade commander Brigadier Kitson had disagreed with the introduction of internment, and that no one had realised what it would lead to.

He said the introduction of internment had totally changed Belfast and created a "full-blown battle".

He added he and his military colleagues were unprepared for "such a rebellious period, with as much rioting, shooting, petrol and nail-bombing as there was. I don't think any of us were prepared for the big change."

General Howlett recalled meeting Father Hugh Mullan some weeks before the priest was shot dead.

He said he was sure that he had indeed been administering the last rites when he was shot.

"It was quite obvious Father Mullan was not part of the IRA" he said .

Of the other victims he said: "Whether they were IRA or not at the time I don't think we quite knew."

Father Mullan was killed in the same incident as Francis Quinn, on waste ground near Springfield Park.

The other four people fatally shot were in the Manse area opposite the Henry Taggart army base.

A regimental history from 1971 was read out to General Howlett, stating that the Paras had inflicted severe damage on the IRA on 9th August.

"I think that was our belief at the time" he said.

He accepted that their beliefs and thoughts at the time were mistaken.

He added, that later "we realised that most if not all were not IRA".

He agreed with a barrister for the Teggart and Phillips families that the men killed were not "members of the IRA firing at us".

"I accept that" he said

He added that he was not certain that the two men had not been associated with the IRA.