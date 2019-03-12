DUP 'to analyse' changes to Brexit deal

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Theresa May and Jean-Claude Juncker gave a joint press conference after late night talks in Strasbourg

The DUP has said it will study what the government has described as "legally-binding" changes to the Brexit withdrawal deal.

Prime Minister Theresa May travelled to Strasbourg on Monday night for talks with EU leaders seeking additional assurances about the Irish backstop.

MPs are due to vote on Mrs May's Brexit deal later.

In a statement the DUP said it would scrutinise the text from Mrs May's meeting "line by line".

"We note the prime minister's latest statement and update on our EU exit negotiations," it said.

"These publications need careful analysis. We will be taking appropriate advice, scrutinising the text line by line and forming our own judgement.

"We will measure this latest text against the Brady amendment, and the commitments made by the prime minister on 29 January."

Jacob Rees-Mogg, chairman of the European Research Group (ERG) of Tory MPs, said the DUP's view on the changes would be important.

"It's important to see the details, but the DUP's support would be a very important and significant factor," he said.

Image caption Nigel Dodds accused Theresa May of ignoring promises she made to the DUP about Northern Ireland over the Brexit deal

In a BBC interview two weeks ago, the DUP's Nigel Dodds outlined what changes his party needed to see.

"It has to be a treaty-level change. It has to be a change which isn't some kind of subordinate document," he said.

"It has to be treaty-level, legally binding, which makes it very clear that the current interpretation, the current meaning of the withdrawal agreement, is reopened and changed."

'Legal changes secured'

After talks with EU negotiator Jean-Claude Juncker on Monday evening, the prime minister said she "passionately believed" her Brexit deal addressed concerns raised by MPs.

Some fear the backstop would keep the UK in a customs arrangement with the EU indefinitely.

"MPs were clear that legal changes were needed to the backstop. Today we have secured legal changes," she said.

"Now is the time to come together to back this improved Brexit deal and deliver on the instruction of the British people."

Speaking in Parliament on Monday night, Cabinet Office Minister David Lidington said the changes confirm that the EU cannot try to "trap" the United Kingdom in the Irish backstop indefinitely.

The DUP's Nigel Dodds called Mr Lidington's comments a "partial statement".

"He's outlined two documents which he is going to publish, but there are still negotiations under way, as he told the House," Mr Dodds said.

"All of this will need to be taken together and analysed very carefully, because we're speaking at the moment without having had sight of the precise text."

Labour leader Mr Corbyn urged MPs to vote against the deal when it returns to the Commons, saying the prime minister had "recklessly run down the clock" on negotiations.

Speaking alongside Mrs May in Strasbourg, Mr Juncker warned if the deal was voted down, there would be "no third chance".