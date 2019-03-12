Man arrested over Ian Ogle murder

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Ian Ogle had acted as a spokesman for the loyalist community

A 40-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Ian Ogle in east Belfast.

The 45-year-old was stabbed to death by paramilitaries close to his home at Cluan Place on 27 January.

Police confirmed on Tuesday that the man is in custody at Musgrave police station and is being held for questioning.

Det Ch Insp Peter McKenna said in a statement that "Ian Ogle was subjected to a brutal attack".

He added: "His skull was fractured and he was savagely stabbed 11 times in the back before being left to die on the street. His family deserve justice".