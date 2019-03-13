Image copyright Daily Mirror NI

Brexit, Brexit and more Brexit dominates Wednesday's front pages after a turbulent evening in the House of Commons.

The Belfast Telegraph leads with comments from DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds, calling on MPs to keep the threat of a no-deal Brexit alive ahead of another vote on Wednesday.

He was speaking after the prime minister's Brexit plan was defeated by 149 votes in the House of Commons.

Mr Dodds warned that it would be a "totally self-defeating and utterly counter productive" move to remove the threat of a no-deal, which would strengthen Brussels hand.

He added: "Once you take that threat off you are bound to be offered terms which are less advantageous in the sure and certain knowledge that the other side have that you're not going to walk away."

The paper also reports that DUP MP Sammy Wilson tweeted on Tuesday: "Respect the constitutional and economic integrity of the UK and you will have a deal".

The Irish News headlines on reaction from former Tory chairman Chris Patten, who argues that the DUP's approach to Brexit is damaging the union and aiding the cause of Irish nationalism.

Lord Patten oversaw the reform of Northern Ireland policing in the aftermath of the Good Friday Agreement 20 years ago.

'Undermined'

The newspaper reports that he argued that the DUP has "undermined" both unionism's case and "the sort of arguments that should be at the core of what they believe in".

Lord Patten also told the Irish News that Arlene Foster's recent remarks about Brussels and Dublin's intransigence demonstrated to him that "political irony wasn't dead".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Conor McGregor last fought in UFC in October 2018 when he lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov

A welcome Brexit break now, as the Daily Mirror has the latest developments from the Conor McGregor scandal on its front page.

The man allegedly attacked by the fighter said that the UFC star destroyed his phone with "proper power" before fleeing in his trademark "billionaire strut".

Ahmed Abdirzak claims Conor McGregor assaulted him after a night clubbing at Miami's famous Fontainebleau hotel.

'Criminal mischief'

The incident has left the UFC fighter facing two felony charges of criminal mischief and strong-arm robbery, which is punishable by up to 15 years in jail.

The Mirror reports that this comes just days after he completed community service in New York for disorderly conduct handed down after he attacked a bus.

And the Newsletter whips up a storm as a it reports that a yellow warning for wind is to remain in place until Wednesday afternoon as Storm Gareth continues to batter Northern Ireland.

There were gusts of up to 60mph recorded in County Down on Tuesday, as the storm caused power cuts and travel disruption.

The good news is that the Met Office has said that it expects the wind to gradually decline into Wednesday afternoon.