Image caption Ten people were killed in the shootings in Ballymurphy

A former major in the parachute regiment has told the Ballymurphy Inquest that Belfast "imploded" on 9 August 1971.

Soldier M45 has been granted anonymity at the inquest and is screened from the public gallery by a curtain.

He was in command of B Company 2 Para at Vere Foster and Henry Taggart base on the Springfield Road.

Six people lost their lives after shooting in the immediate area that day.

M45 told the court that "Ballymurphy was just one of many little actions going on in Belfast that night".

"I thought that was accepted. Belfast had almost imploded on 9th August," he said.

'Can't line up soldiers'

The Ballymurphy inquest is examining the deaths of 10 people in west Belfast in August 1971.

M45 explained to a barrister that he had not immediately begun an investigation after his soldiers opened fire in an incident which saw four people lose their lives.

"It's quite frenetic when people are shooting at you and you are shooting back," he said.

"You can't line up soldiers and ask them, 'put up your hand, who did this and who did that?'"

M45 explained that he had been in Vere Foster during the shooting, not Henry Taggart, and thus had not given the command to fire at people in the Manse field where four people were fatally shot.

Who were the victims?

Father Hugh Mullan, 38, and Francis Quinn, 19, were shot in an area of open ground behind Springfield Park

Daniel Teggart, 44, Joan Connolly, 44, Noel Phillips, 19, and Joseph Murphy, 41, were shot near the Henry Taggart Army base near Springfield Park

John Laverty, 20, and Joseph Corr, 43, were shot at separate points at the top of Whiterock Road

Edward Doherty, 31, was shot at the corner of Brittons Parade and Whiterock Road

John McKerr, 49, was shot outside the old Corpus Christi Parish

M45 also recalled seeing the body of a man lying on a balcony at Moyard flats at dawn the day after the gun battle.

He told the court he and his men did not recover it although they believed it was a gunman at whom they had been firing the night before.

"It would have been useful to have picked up his weapon, because then there'd have been no argument about whether or not he was armed." he said.

He also said he could remember seeing Joan Connolly though the day, and remembered her wearing a brown and yellow coat.

He added he remembered seeing her body at a later stage.

Image caption Soldiers from the Parachute Regiment were based at Henry Taggart Army base

A barrister for the coroner pointed out that the evidence to the inquest so far, including from the autopsy, showed that Mrs Connolly had been wearing a black and white tweed coat.

M45 said he had a strong memory of the other colours on the coat.

Later a barrister for the Teggart and Phillips families asked if M45 knew if any of the people his soldiers shot had been on the list of internment suspects.

"No" said M45.

"How do you know?" asked the barrister.

"Well, we didn't shoot Gerry Adams and he was on the list," said the former soldier.

There was a brief moment of laughter in the courtroom.

Gerry Adams lived opposite the Henry Taggart base at the time and his home was under surveillance.

M45 continues to give evidence.