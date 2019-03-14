Image caption Arlene Foster is attending events in Washington DC ahead of St Patrick's Day

Arlene Foster has said she hopes to invite Donald Trump to attend the Open golf championship, which will be staged in Northern Ireland this summer.

The DUP leader was speaking in Washington DC, where she is attending events ahead of St Patrick's Day.

On Thursday she is set to attend a lunch on Capitol Hill hosted by House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and addressed by Donald Trump.

Mrs Foster said she would extend the invite if she met the US president.

The Open Championship will take place at Royal Portrush in July.

The DUP leader said "of course" she would be inviting President Trump to Northern Ireland if she gets an opportunity to do so.

"This is going to be one of the biggest events ever to come to Northern Ireland," she told BBC News NI.

"It's going to be a huge event and one that I know will put Northern Ireland on the map in terms of golf."

Asked about potential opposition to the visit, Mrs Foster said: "He's democratically elected, like the rest of us."

DUP MP Ian Paisley has already extended an invite to Mr Trump to visit Northern Ireland.

'A mistake'

On Wednesday night, MPs from Mrs Foster's party were on the losing side in a vote to reject a no-deal Brexit.

An amended government motion was passed by 321 votes to 278, a majority of 43, reinforcing the message that MPs do not want to leave without a deal.

"What we do believe is if you take it [no deal] off the table then you weaken your hand," Mrs Foster said.

"We think that that is wrong when you are in such a high stakes negotiation, you should try and have as strong a hand as you possibly can.

"We think that was a mistake."

Backstop opposition

Mrs Foster also rejected the suggestion the UK's plan for tariffs in the event of a no-deal Brexit would put Northern Ireland under a different regime to the rest of the UK.

On Wednesday, Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar suggested that would be the case.

The proposal is for no tariffs on Irish goods going to Northern Ireland, but some Irish food products entering Great Britain would face high tariffs.

"From a constitutional and economic point of view we remain very much within the United Kingdom in a no-deal scenario," Mrs Foster said.

"Our difficulty with the backstop is that it separates us out from the rest of the United Kingdom and of course the taoiseach knows that."