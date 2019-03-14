Image caption The Acorn Hill area of Bessbrook

A sixth person has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a man was found in a property in the County Armagh village of Bessbrook.

The 52-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in his 30s.

Two other men, aged 41 and 43, and three women, two aged 22 and one aged 39 were also arrested on Wednesday

The man's body was discovered in the Acorn Hill area on Wednesday morning.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place on Thursday to determine the cause of death.

Image caption Local Sinn Féin councillor Roisin Mulgrew

Sinn Féin councillor Roisin Mulgrew said it was "dreadful news for the family of the young man".

"They are very well respected throughout this area and at this tragic time we offer them our support and prayers," she said.