DUP talk to government over Brexit deal

Image copyright Brian Lawless/PA Wire Image caption Arlene Foster and Leo Varadkar attended the same event in Washington DC on Wednesday

The DUP is in talks with the government amid reports it may consider supporting the prime minister's Brexit deal.

The party has confirmed it is speaking to ministers to find a sensible deal for the entire UK and one that works for the Republic.

This follows MP's rejection of the idea of leaving Europe without a deal.

DUP leader Arlene Foster is understood to have had discussions with the taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Leo Varadkar in Washington on Wednesday.

Today MP's will vote on seeking a short delay to Brexit, but will be warned the EU will only accept it if parliament backs the prime minister's deal.

Theresa May has warned Brexit could be delayed for a prolonged period if her deal is not accepted.

She even suggested the UK may have to take part in European elections in May.

Meanwhile, Mr Varadkar has welcomed the Westminster vote against a no deal Brexit saying things are looking a "little brighter".

The European Commission has warned there will be no further negotiations or clarifications.