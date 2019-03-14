Bloody Sunday prosecution decision in pictures
Relatives of those killed in Londonderry in 1972 have learned a former soldier faces murder charges.
PA
Relatives of some of those killed on Bloody Sunday carried photographs of the victims in Londonderry on Thursday.
PA
Families of those who were killed held a press conference inside the Guildhall in Derry after the announcement that Soldier F was to be charged with murder.
Getty Images
Families gathered outside The Museum of Free Derry, close to where the killings took place, holding images of the victims.
Press Eye
John Kelly, whose brother Michael was killed, and Alana Burke, who was injured on Bloody Sunday, following the announcement.
Getty Images
Kate Nash, whose 19-year-old brother William was shot dead, was comforted by campaigner Eamonn McCann.
PA
The Guildhall, where families gathered for a press conference, was also used for the Saville Inquiry into the Bloody Sunday killings.
PA
Before the public announcement was made, relatives of those who died attended a briefing with the Director of Public Prosecutions, Stephen Herron, at the City Hotel in Derry.
PA
Outside the Guildhall crowds of people gathered to show their support for victims' families.
PA
Sinn Féin vice-president Michelle O'Neill (left) and Foyle MP Elisha McCallion (centre) took part in a walk through the city along with SDLP leader Colum Eastwood along with victims' families.