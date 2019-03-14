Woman dies after crash in north Antrim

Image caption The road traffic collision happened near Ballymoney in County Antrim

A woman has died following a a single-vehicle collision in County Antrim.

The incident happened on the Moycraig Road, between Mosside and Dervock, at about 08:25 GMT on Thursday.

The woman was the sole occupant of a black Vauxhall Corsa.

Police said she was taken to hospital for treatment after the collision, but died from her injuries. They have appealed for information about the incident.