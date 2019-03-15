Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Silver Hill Foods' main processing plant is located in Emyvale, Monaghan

Fane Valley, the Northern Ireland agri-food business, has bought Monaghan-based duck producer Silver Hill Foods.

Silver Hill Foods produces premium ducks, largely for export markets in the UK, EU and Asia.

Fane Valley said the deal is part of its strategy of investing in food companies with a strong growth potential.

Silver Hill is a long-standing supplier to Asian restaurants across the UK.

In recent years, it has sought to diversify its export markets, particularly in south-east Asia.

Chairman Stuart Steele said the deal was good news for its employees "especially with Brexit causing uncertainty in this region".

Silver Hill is a cross-border operation. Its main processing plant is at Emyvale in the Republic of Ireland and it has farms in Northern Ireland.

Brexit risk assessment

It is understood that Fane Valley have assessed that Brexit risks to the business and concluded there are sufficient contingency plans in place.

Those include Silver Hill's increased focus on non-UK markets, which is hoped could double the size of the business in the next five years.

Trevor Lockhart, Fane Valley chief executive, said they were committed to future investment in Emyvale to enable Silver Hill to meet growing demand.

Fane Valley has an existing relationship with Silver Hill as its duck feed supplier.