Image copyright Facebook Image caption Jayne Toal Reat was killed at a house in Lisburn on Christmas Day in 2017

A man who killed his father's partner in a "frenzied attack" on Christmas Day in 2017 will serve at least 17 years in prison.

Jayne Toal Reat died from seven stab wounds while her daughter Charlotte Reat sustained knife injuries to her face.

They were attacked by 20-year-old Nathan Ward at their home at Mornington Lane in Lisburn, County Antrim.

Ward, also of Mornington Lane, pleaded guilty to all charges in January.

As well as the murder, he also admitted the attempted murder of Charlotte Reat and the malicious wounding of his father Joseph Tweedie.

It was also confirmed in Craigavon Crown Court on Friday that Charlotte Reat had waived her anonymity in relation to Ward having pleaded guilty to a number of charges of sexual assault against her.

Referring to the impact Ward's action had had on Charlotte Reat, the judge told him: "You, Ward, have robbed her of her life and prospect.

"Nothing this court or you can ever do will even begin to undo the damage, the damage that you have caused her through your own uncontrolled hatreds and passions."

In handing down a minimum 17-year sentence, the judge said there was "a degree of premeditation and planning" in the crime.

With time already served on remand, Ward will not be considered for parole until at least 2034.

"When and if you are ever safe to be released will not be determined until 2034," said the judge.

As Ward was being led away, Charlotte Reat broke down in tears.