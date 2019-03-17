Image caption The fate of Theresa May's Brexit deal is still uncertain

Companies in Northern Ireland must not sit back and wait for a Brexit outcome before taking action to protect their businesses, Invest NI has said.

Invest NI has been holding Brexit workshops advising firms on possible scenarios, its director of strategy, Donal Durkan, told BBC Radio Ulster's Inside Business programme.

"There's confusion out there," he said.

"There are a number of different options and scenarios."

The jobs creation body has been holding the workshops across Northern Ireland.

"What we are doing at the workshops is giving businesses advice on what you need to do," Mr Durkan added.

"There is some information we can give companies at the moment. What we are encouraging them to do is put plans in place and to look at those scenarios.

"At this stage, we would not recommend the company don't do anything and wait for an outcome -- you need to be planning as this process evolves."

Image caption Invest NI aims to attract inward investment to Northern Ireland

Theresa May will bring her Brexit deal back to the Commons for a third vote later in March.

If it is passed the prime minister will ask the EU to push the date of Brexit back from 29 March to 30 June.

If it fails, EU leaders are contemplating a much longer delay.

