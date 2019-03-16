Cash machine theft suspect charged
- 16 March 2019
A 32-year-old man has been charged in connection with the theft of a cash machine in County Tyrone in December.
He is due to appear at Omagh Magistrates' Court on Saturday.
A digger was used to steal the machine from a shop in Tattymoyle Road, Fintona, on Saturday 22 December.