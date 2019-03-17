St Patrick's Day sees global landmarks go green
- 17 March 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
This weekend will see more than 400 landmarks in more than 50 countries go green for St Patrick.
The annual Global Greening initiative by Tourism Ireland started in 2010 and topping this year's new additions list is the Burj Khalifa in Dubai -the world's tallest building.
Victoria Falls in southern Africa and Lord's cricket ground in London are also among the 2019 newbies.