Image caption Mary Lou McDonald taking part in New York's St Patrick's Day parade with the banner

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald has been criticised after she posed with a banner reading 'England get out of Ireland'.

Ms McDonald was photographed with the banner during the New York St Patrick's Day parade on Saturday.

Irish Tánaiste (Deputy Prime Minister) Simon Coveney described the banner as "offensive, divisive and an embarrassment".

The leaders of the SDLP, Alliance and the UUP also criticised Ms McDonald.

The photo was posted on Twitter by Sinn Féin's official account along with the caption "no explanation needed".

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long said: "This banner is not just profoundly stupid (England is not now and never has been or could be in Ireland) but it sends out a hostile and offensive message to anyone English or of English extraction on this island."

Ulster Unionist leader Robin Swann called for an explanation, and said the poster was "high offensive and wrong on so many levels".

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood retweeted the image and said: "Sinn Féin aren't capable of convincing unionists of anything. The rest of us will have a lot of heavy lifting to do."

Ms McDonald was one of a number of politicians from Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland who were in the United States for a range of events in the run up to St Patrick's Day.

Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar and Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster were among those who travelled to the US.