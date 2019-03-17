Image copyright PSNI Image caption Drivers who may have been passing the scene at the time have been urged to come forward.

Two men have been arrested after a cash-in-transit van was robbed at gunpoint in County Londonderry on Saturday afternoon.

It happened in the Greysteel area outside a shop and filling station on Clooney Road at 12:00 GMT.

The men, aged 24 and 37, have been arrested on suspicion of a number of charges.

Police have issued a renewed appeal for information and said a stolen cashbox has yet to be recovered.

Det Sgt Wallace said:"The 24-year-old was arrested on suspicion of robbery, possession of a firearm with intent and possession of a Class B controlled drug.

"The 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of robbery, possession of a firearm with intent, using a mobile phone whilst driving, and using a motor vehicle without insurance.

"Both men remain in custody assisting with our enquiries."

Det Sgt Wallace said the incident took place at a busy time of the day

Two men, one armed with what was described as a handgun, made off with a cashbox containing money,

'Old man masks'

Det Sgt Walllace said: "The suspects, both of whom are reported to have worn gloves and what were described as 'old man masks', then fled on foot with the cash cassette across the main Clooney Road towards houses in the St Columbas Walk area.

"Thankfully, neither of the guards were physically injured. "

Det Sgt Wallace said there had been a "steady flow of traffic through Greysteel" at the time of the robbery and appealed for anyone with information or dash cam footage to come forward.