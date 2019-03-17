St Patrick's Day festivities in pictures

Colourful celebrations got underway on Sunday as St Patrick's Day was marked.

Thousands gathered to enjoy parades across the UK and Ireland.

Landmarks and rivers turned green as dancers and entertainers performed to deep crowds in towns and cities including Belfast, Dublin and Downpatrick in County Down - the patron saint's burial place.

Have a peek at the festivities as they unfolded.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Dancers in the Dublin parade

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Three happy revellers in Dublin

Image copyright Getty Images/Charles McQuillan Image caption Members of the Artane Band in Dublin's annual parade

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption A reveller shows off his high kick in Belfast

Image copyright Pacemkaer Image caption There were plenty of colourful characters in Belfast's well-attended parade

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Saint Patrick took time to greet children lining the parade route in Belfast

Image copyright Gareth Fuller Image caption The Duchess of Cambridge after the St Patrick's Day parade at Cavalry Barracks in Hounslow, where she presented shamrock to officers and guardsmen of 1st Battalion the Irish Guards

Image caption Downpatrick's celebrations took place within reach of the iconic St Patrick's Centre and Down Cathedral - where the patron saint is buried

Image caption Derry City and Strabane Mayor John Boyle paid particular mention to the city's young people for showcasing "their tremendous imagination" in the parade

Image caption A jet skier got into the St Patrick's Day spirit on Lough Erne