St Patrick's Day festivities in pictures
- 17 March 2019
Colourful celebrations got underway on Sunday as St Patrick's Day was marked.
Thousands gathered to enjoy parades across the UK and Ireland.
Landmarks and rivers turned green as dancers and entertainers performed to deep crowds in towns and cities including Belfast, Dublin and Downpatrick in County Down - the patron saint's burial place.
Have a peek at the festivities as they unfolded.