A woman from County Down has gone missing after a hen party in the Republic of Ireland.

Ruth Maguire had travelled to Carlingford, County Louth, on Saturday, to celebrate her friend's upcoming wedding.

A spokesperson for the Irish Coastguard said a Rescue 116 rescue helicopter was despatched at 18.49 GMT.

Kilkeel lifeboat was also launched and searched the coastal area around the southern end of Carlinford Lough.

The search was suspended as darkness fell last night and will resume on Monday morning.

Ms Maguire is believed to be from Belfast but lives with her family in Newcastle.