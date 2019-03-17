Coastguard search for missing Cushendall woman
Coastguard rescue teams have been searching for a County Antrim woman who went missing on Saturday evening.
Nicola Murray was last seen leaving her home in Cushendall at around 18:15 GMT.
Police said her family are extremely concerned for her welfare.
The 43-year-old, who is approximately 5ft 3in and of slim build, was wearing a short red padded coat, dark blue jeans and a pink beanie hat when she disappeared.
The Coastguard said they were made aware of a missing person at 21.51 GMT on Saturday.
Rescue teams from Coleraine, Ballycastle and Larne were dispatched, and Red Bay RNLI lifeboat was launched in a search for Ms Murray.
The search continued until 19:00 GMT on Sunday.