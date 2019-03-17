Image copyright PSNI Image caption Nicola Murray was last seen at 18:15 GMT on Saturday

Coastguard rescue teams have been searching for a County Antrim woman who went missing on Saturday evening.

Nicola Murray was last seen leaving her home in Cushendall at around 18:15 GMT.

Police said her family are extremely concerned for her welfare.

The 43-year-old, who is approximately 5ft 3in and of slim build, was wearing a short red padded coat, dark blue jeans and a pink beanie hat when she disappeared.

The Coastguard said they were made aware of a missing person at 21.51 GMT on Saturday.

Rescue teams from Coleraine, Ballycastle and Larne were dispatched, and Red Bay RNLI lifeboat was launched in a search for Ms Murray.

The search continued until 19:00 GMT on Sunday.