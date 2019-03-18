Image copyright Brendan Marshall Image caption Police, fire crews and the NI Ambulance Service attended the scene of the incident on Sunday night

Two people have died following a St Patrick's Day event at a hotel in Cookstown, County Tyrone.

A third person has been brought to hospital following the incident at the Greenvale Hotel.

The emergency services were called to the scene at around 21:30 GMT on Sunday.

The NI Ambulance Service said it was called following reports several people at the venue on the Drum Road were unwell.

Paramedics, doctors and five emergency crews were dispatched to the scene.

It is understood a large crowd of young people were in attendance.

In a Facebook post at 22:41 GMT, the PSNI asked parents to collect their children from the hotel immediately.

It had been suggested that several young people had sustained crush injuries.

However, a journalist at the scene, Brendan Marshall, said the DJ who was performing at the event insisted to him that this was not the case.

"He confirmed that - contrary to the rumours that had been circulating - there had been no crushing and nothing had collapsed," Mr Marshall told BBC News NI.

"He told me that a number of young people had become seriously ill. He said one young person was brought to him by a friend to have their pulse checked.

"The DJ then shone a light in their eyes to check that they were alive."

At the scene

by Mark Simpson, BBC News Northern Ireland

There is a huge sense of shock around the town.

Reports began circulating at 10pm that people had died. The news of two fatalities was confirmed by police just after midnight.

There were distressing scenes as some people who knew those who died broke down in tears at the police cordon.

A representative of the nearby Glenavon Hotel said the PSNI borrowed its defibrillator.

Speaking from outside the hotel, UUP councillor Trevor Wilson said: "I'm getting conflicting reports from people about what exactly happened, but there's clearly a deep sense of shock here tonight that an event for young people just wanting to celebrate St Patrick's night went so horribly wrong."

Image copyright Brendan Marshall Image caption Ambulances were called to the scene at around 21:30 GMT on Sunday

Colin Neill, chief executive of Hospitality Ulster, said: "We are monitoring the situation closely and echo the PSNI appeal to parents to make contact with their children and collect them immediately from the venue."

The Drum Road remains closed with diversions in place.