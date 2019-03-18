Three dead after separate road crashes

A man in his 20s has died after being hit by a car on the Moneynick Road, Toome, on Sunday night.

Police said the incident happened close to a service station at about 20:20 GMT.

Meanwhile, in County Louth, two men in their 20s have died following a crash shortly after 00.30 GMT.

The incident happened on the R173 Newry Road and it is believed one vehicle was involved.

Image caption The two men believed to be in their 20s were pronounced dead at the scene

Broadcaster RTÉ reported that gardaí had attempted to stop the vehicle prior to the collision.

The R173 Newry Road remains closed and diversions are in place.

A Garda Ombudsman investigation is under way into the incident.