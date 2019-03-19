Image copyright Euphoria Allstar Cheerleading/Family/Edendork GAC Image caption Lauren Bullock, 17, Morgan Barnard, 17, and 16-year-old Connor Currie, died after the incident

Police investigating the deaths of three teenagers outside a disco in County Tyrone have arrested two men on suspicion of manslaughter.

Lauren Bullock, 17, Morgan Barnard, 17, and 16-year-old Connor Currie, died after a crush outside the Greenvale Hotel, Cookstown, on Sunday.

The men, aged 40 and 52, were detained earlier on Tuesday and have been taken to Dungannon for questioning.

The examination of CCTV footage by police is ongoing.

The police said a large group of young people had been waiting to get into the disco at about 21:30 GMT.

Police have already spoken to a number of young people who were in the queue for the event; they plan to speak to others in the coming days.

Police have asked people who were at the event and who have video and photographs not to publish them online but to upload them to the Major Incident Public Portal.