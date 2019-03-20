Image copyright Euphoria Allstar Cheerleading/Family/Edendork GAC Image caption Lauren Bullock, 17, Morgan Barnard, 17, and 16-year-old Connor Currie, died after the incident

The police say they have de-arrested the owner of the Greenvale Hotel, who they said they arrested earlier on Wednesday on suspicion of possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply.

Three teenagers died after a crush outside the hotel in Cookstown on St Patrick's Day.

In a statement, Michael McElhatton, 52, said: "I have nothing whatsoever to do with drugs."

On Tuesday he was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter along with a man, 40.

Mr McElhatton said: "While I wished to respect the ongoing investigation by the police into the tragic deaths of the three young people at the Greenvale Hotel on St Patrick's night, I have no choice but to make it completely clear that I have nothing whatsoever to do with drugs.

"I can assure everyone that whatever any suspicions the police have raised about me in relation to anything to do with drugs is totally without any basis.

"I am shocked and horrified that the powdery substance taken by police from the laundry in my house could be drugs.

"Despite there being no basis to these suspicions, they have blackened my name and caused so much upset for so many people especially those who are grieving and distressed over the events at the Greenvale Hotel."

Lauren Bullock, 17, Morgan Barnard, 17, and Connor Currie, 16, died after a crush outside the hotel on Sunday.

The PSNI said the de-arrest "follows fast track forensic examination of a suspicious package consisting of a white powder substance and tin foil, found during a search of a house in Moneymore".

Image copyright PA Image caption Greenvale owner Michael McElhatton

Some 400 people were outside the venue during the crush, police have said.

The funerals for the three teenagers will be held on Friday.

Officers are examining CCTV footage of the incident and have appealed for any mobile phone footage or photographs of the crush to be passed to the investigators.

They have asked people in possession of images not to publish them online but to upload them to the Major Incident Public Portal.

'Major incident'

The hotel was hosting a St Patrick's Day party on Sunday night and a large group of young people were queuing to get into the disco at about 21:30 GMT.

The emergency services were called to the hotel after reports that several teenagers had been injured in the crush.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service declared it a major incident and police, firefighters and environmental health staff rushed to the scene.

'Support offered to young people'

Lauren Bullock was a pupil at St Patrick's College in Dungannon while Connor and Morgan attended St Patrick's Academy in the same town.

Support has been offered to young people affected by the tragedy.

The funeral for Morgan Barnard will take place at St Patrick's Church, Dungannon, at 10:00 GMT on Friday.

Separately, the funeral for Lauren Bullock will be held at St Patrick's Church in Donaghmore at 11:00 GMT, with the funeral for Connor Currie taking place at St Malachy's Church, Edendork, at 14:00 GMT.