Image caption The new images show the alleged gunman standing among school children five days previously

Police believe the gunman who killed a west Belfast man outside a school in December was at the scene five days previously, waiting for him.

They have also attributed the murder of Jim Donegan, 43, to the INLA, a republican paramilitary group.

Mr Donegan was shot dead as he waited to collect his teenage son on the Glen Road on 4 December.

The latest CCTV images of the alleged gunman were broadcast on the BBC's Crimewatch programme on Thursday.

They show the suspected killer standing among school children outside St Mary's Grammar school on 29 November.

Image caption Police have said Mr Donegan had a number of enemies

Speaking on the programme, PSNI Det Ch Insp Pete Montgomery said: "This is CCTV footage from 29 November and I believe this is the same person who murdered Jim.

"He waits for 20 minutes amongst the schoolchildren, waiting for Jim to arrive to pick up his son. I believe if Jim had arrived there to pick up his son that day, he would have been murdered [that day]."

Image caption The latest CCTV images of the alleged gunman were broadcast on the BBC's Crimewatch programme on Thursday

Skip Twitter post by @PoliceServiceNI ‘I believe the gunman tried to murder Jim Donegan on Thursday, November 29th - five days before he was shot outside his son’s school on December 4’ says Detective Chief Inspector Pete Montgomery as he unveils new CCTV footage on @BBCCrimewatch — PSNI (@PoliceServiceNI) March 21, 2019 Report

Last month, police released an image of what the suspected gunman may look like.

This image was broadcast again on Thursday's programme.

Image copyright PSNI Image caption Police released an image of what the suspected gunman may look like

Last month, the Police Ombudsman's Office began an investigation into how the PSNI dealt with information about a potential threat to Mr Donegan received before his murder.

The ombudsman is investigating whether the information was properly processed.