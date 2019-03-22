Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption On St Patrick's Day, a crush outside a disco in Cookstown killed Lauren Bullock, Morgan Barnard and Connor Currie.

The funerals of three teenagers who died after a crush in the queue for a disco will take place later on Friday.

Lauren Bullock, 17, Morgan Barnard, 17, and Connor Currie, 16, died outside a St Patrick's Day event at the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown, County Tyrone.

The crush happened as hundreds of young people were waiting to get into the event.

Two men, including the hotel's owner Michael McElhatton, were arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of manslaughter.

Mr McElhatton, 52, has since been released on police bail. The other man, aged 40, remains in police custody.

Image copyright PA Image caption Greenvale owner Michael McElhatton has been released on police bail after being arrested on suspicion of manslaughter

Morgan Barnard's funeral will take place at 10:00 GMT at St Patrick's Church, Dungannon, while, an hour later, the funeral of Lauren Bullock will be held at St Patrick's Church, Donaghmore.

The funeral of Connor Currie will be held at 14:00 at St Malachy's Church, Edendork.

In a statement released though the police, Morgan's family described him as someone who "always had a smile for everyone and brightened up the classroom with his humour".

Lauren's family said she would be remembered as "a very thoughtful and caring young girl, who was outgoing and fun loving".

Connor's family thanked everyone who had come to his assistance on the night.

Their deaths have sparked a major police investigation - the PSNI have identified more than 400 young people who were in the queue or the car park on the night. So far, more than 80 people have been interviewed.

Det Ch Supt Raymond Murray said that while most potential witnesses had been identified, if any more were "still out there" they should come forward.

Officers are examining CCTV footage of the incident and have appealed for any mobile phone footage or photographs of the crush to be passed to investigators.

They have asked people in possession of images not to publish them online but to upload them to the Major Incident Public Portal.