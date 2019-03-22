Image copyright Colm O'Reilly/Sunday Life Image caption Joleen Corr needed round-the-clock care after she was attacked in her home in December 2016

A man previously charged with the attempted murder of his former partner in County Down has now been charged with her murder.

Joleen Corr, 27, was assaulted at her Downpatrick home in 2016 and spent the rest of her life needing 24-hour care.

She died in 2018, days after a landmark court ruling that said she should no longer be kept alive.

Michael O'Connor, 33, whose address was given as Maghaberry Prison, has previously denied attempted murder.

Image copyright Family

He was not present in Downpatrick Crown Court on Friday morning where it was confirmed that he will now face a murder charge.

The judge said: "This case has been delayed for a number of tragic reasons. It now needs to be moved on."

Michael O'Connor will be arraigned on the new murder charge next Friday.