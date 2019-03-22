Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The robbery happened at a bank on the Mallusk Road in Newtownabbey

Substantial damage has been caused after a digger was used to remove a cash machine from the wall of a bank building in County Antrim.

Police said the incident, at a Danske Bank on Mallusk Road, Newtownabbey, happened at about 03:10 GMT on Friday.

The digger is believed to have been stolen from a business a short distance away, police said.

They added that it was set on fire at the scene immediately after the theft.

Police have appealed for information about the incident.

In a statement, Danske Bank said that due to "an ongoing incident our Mallusk branch is closed until further notice".

"We are working closely with the PSNI on their investigation and are working to reopen our branch as soon as possible," they added.