Image caption The PSNI's paramilitary crime taskforce carried out 14 searches on Friday

Nine men have been charged after a major police operation targeting east Belfast loyalist paramilitaries.

Eleven men were arrested on Friday after the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) raided 14 properties in the city and parts of County Down.

Class A drugs worth £15,000 and "high value" cars were seized in the searches that were aimed at cracking down on the Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF).

Four men are due to appear at Belfast Magistrates' Court on Saturday morning.

Five others are due to appear in court in next month.

Those appearing in court on Saturday are aged 22, 27, 29 and 38 and have been charged with being concerned in the supply of a class A drug.

Image copyright PSNI Image caption Police seized drugs and vehicles during the raids in Belfast, Newtownards and Comber

Men aged 32, 47 and two 48 year olds have been charged with the same offence and will appear at Belfast Magistrates' Court on 18 April.

A 34-year-old man faces a charge of unlawfully obtaining and disclosing personal data.

Another man, aged 32, who was arrested on suspicion of possession of a class A drug with intent to supply has been released on bail pending further inquiries.

A 40-year-old man arrested on suspicion of possession of a class B drug, intimidation and improper use of electronic communications has been released to be reported to prosecutors.

The charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.