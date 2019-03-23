Man shot in both knees in west Belfast
- 23 March 2019
A man in his 50s has been shot in both knees in a paramilitary-style shooting in west Belfast.
Police said they received a report that a man had been shot in Ardmonagh Parade at about 20:05 GMT on Saturday.
He has been taken to hospital for treatment.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland have appealed for witnesses to contact them.