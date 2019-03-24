Image copyright Photopress Image caption An injured man was taken to hospital after a silver Mercedes crashed in Castlereagh

Police believe the death of a teenage girl, found near Belfast City Hospital, is connected to a car crash on the outskirts of the city on Sunday.

The 17-year-old was found next to a grey MG car in the hospital grounds on Lisburn Road shortly before 03:00 GMT.

About 25 minutes earlier, a silver Mercedes was found on its roof in undergrowth in Castlereagh and a man was taken to hospital.

A post mortem will be carried out to establish how the girl died.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption A grey MG was taken away from Belfast City Hospital for a forensic examination

Police and forensic officers were at the hospital on Sunday and the MG car was covered in a forensic tent and later taken away.

Ch Insp Michael Gregg said the police inquiry was "at an early stage" and appealed for information.

"We need to know how this young girl was brought to the hospital, by whom and from where," he added.

The Mercedes car was found near the roundabout on Castlereagh's Ballygowan Road, near its junction with Manse Road.

Image caption Ambulance staff found the 17-year-old girl in the grounds of Belfast City Hospital

As part his appeal, Mr Gregg said police want to speak to anyone who saw the Mercedes car in that area between 01:00 and 02:30 GMT.

He asked: "Did you witness the collision? Did you see any other vehicles in the time after the collision, including a grey MG?

"It's important we can track the movement of the vehicle involved to help us establish what happened."

He also appealed for anyone who saw the MG car at Belfast City Hospital to contact detectives.

"If you have information about the collision or the circumstances surrounding the death of this young girl which you believe could assist our investigation, please pick up the phone and call us."