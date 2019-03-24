Image copyright Getty Images

Electricity has been restored to thousands of properties after a power cut in north County Down.

The outage happened at about 21:40 GMT on Sunday.

It affected 41,000 customers in Bangor, Holywood and the Ards peninsula.

Power was restored to all of the properties by 23:30 GMT.

NIE Networks said there had been a fault at the Bangor Rathgael substation.