North Down: Power restored after outage hits thousands
- 24 March 2019
Electricity has been restored to thousands of properties after a power cut in north County Down.
The outage happened at about 21:40 GMT on Sunday.
It affected 41,000 customers in Bangor, Holywood and the Ards peninsula.
Power was restored to all of the properties by 23:30 GMT.
NIE Networks said there had been a fault at the Bangor Rathgael substation.
Power cut in Bangor pic.twitter.com/cuXeyk0GXD— Colin Sinclair (@devilsjunkshop) March 24, 2019
