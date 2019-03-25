Fire at Coleraine's Riverside Regional Centre attended by 35 firefighters
25 March 2019
Seven fire appliances and 35 firefighters were called to tackle a fire at a retail park in County Londonderry on Sunday night.
It centred on Hullabaloos restaurant at the Riverside Regional Centre, Coleraine, Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service said.
The alarm was raised at about 22:00 GMT.
Firefighters from Coleraine, Portstewart, Portrush and Derry were at the scene.
It is understood a number of businesses in the centre were affected.