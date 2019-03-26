Image caption A public spending watchdog has raised concerns about the impact of funding shortfalls on Northern Ireland's roads

Compensation paid to drivers in Northern Ireland whose vehicles were damaged by potholes and other road defects has more than doubled in the last two years.

The amount of compensation rose from £321,849 in 2016 to £751,926 in 2018.

The figures were obtained by BBC News NI under the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act.

It comes as a public spending watchdog raised concerns about the impact of funding shortfalls on roads.

The Northern Ireland Audit Office (NIAO) has published a report highlighting how a lack of investment is having a deteriorating effect on the overall condition of Northern Ireland's road network.

The Department for Infrastructure said the audit office report highlighted that funding for road maintenance has been below the level required for a number of years.

A spokesperson said it identified the need for "planned, timely, targeted intervention".

The FOI statistics on the number of road defects across Northern Ireland were released to BBC News NI by the Department of Infrastructure.

Road defects include cracks and potholes recorded on carriageways, hard shoulders and lay-by surfaces.

The data shows that in 2018, there were 127,173 road defects recorded across Northern Ireland, an increase of 60,000 on the previous year.

It also confirmed that the number of successful vehicle damage claims rose from 1,590 in 2016 to 3,533 in 2018.

The road with the largest number of defects (162) in 2018 was the Ballyfannahan Road in Armagh.

This was followed by the Hillhead road in Ballyclare (147) and the Upper Dromore Road in Warrenpoint (145).

Image copyright Thomas O'Hanlon Image caption The surface at Farnaloy Road, Madden, in County Armagh

In its report, the audit office estimates it will take £1.2bn to clear the backlog of structural maintenance across Northern Ireland.

"Road maintenance is rarely a vote winner when compared to high-profile bypasses and dual-carriageways," said roads expert Wesley Johnston.

"Yet, today's pothole figures illustrate what happens when not enough is spent fixing our roads."

Auditor general Kieran Donnelly said: "While major roads such as motorways are in better condition than previously thought, minor roads, including much of the rural network, continue to deteriorate."

The audit office report published on Tuesday found that reduced funding for Northern Ireland's road network had led to a significant reduction in the number of potholes which are recorded and approved for repair.

Mr Johnston believes additional funding is the only way to address the problem.

"Unless maintenance funding is increased, this problem is only going to get worse. But the money has to come from somewhere, so it could mean fewer badly-needed road upgrades are provided," he said.

"Politicians, or civil servants in their absence, have some tough decisions to make."

Members of the public can report a pothole on the government's NI Direct website and view a live interactive map of the location of all potholes reported throughout Northern Ireland.