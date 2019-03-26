Image copyright PA Image caption The plans involve consolidating hospital stroke care into 'regional centres of excellence'

The Department of Health is expected to announce proposals to reshape stroke services across Northern Ireland.

Every year, there are almost 3,000 hospital admissions in NI and more than 1,000 people die from stroke.

According to independent health reports, Northern Ireland's stroke services fall below national standards.

To address this, health officials plan to develop a network of specialised hyper-acute stroke units and 24/7 access to faster diagnosis.

Too thinly

The plans involve consolidating hospital stroke care into what have been described as regional centres of excellence.

Currently, services are spread across 11 hospital sites.

Specialists argue that expertise is being spread too thinly and that is denying some people access to the best care.

It is thought that the Department of Health will suggest several configurations which could include up to five hospitals which will house the specialised hyper-acute stroke units.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service will play a critical role in this, as some patients, in an emergency, will have to travel further to reach a hyper-acute stroke unit.

Some staff will have to relocate.

A public consultation will last for 12 weeks.