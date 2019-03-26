NI fans singing sectarian song condemned

Image caption The video has been condemned by the Irish Football Association

The Irish Football Association (IFA) has condemned a video of people - some wearing NI football shirts - singing a sectarian song.

The 20-second video, circulating on social media, shows people singing "we hate Catholics" to the chorus of Tiffany's "I Think We're Alone Now".

It is believed to have been taken in a bar in Belfast on Sunday.

Northern Ireland beat Belarus in Belfast on the day.

It is not clear if the video was taken before or after the match.

'Utterly wrong'

A TV screen in the bar appears to be showing the Scotland-San Marino match, which was played on Sunday evening.

On Twitter, the IFA said: "This is utterly wrong and we condemn sectarianism in any form."

About 20 people are seen in the bar in the video, not all of them taking part in the sectarian singing.

Some of those singing the sectarian lyrics are wearing Northern Ireland shirts.

Alliance leader Naomi Long said the singers should be identified and "banned from future games".

As of Tuesday morning, almost 230,000 people had viewed the video.