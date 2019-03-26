Image caption Police forensic officers on board the trawler at Portavogie

A body recovered from the Irish Sea has been brought to Portavogie harbour in County Down by the fishing crew who discovered it in their nets.

The trawler, Elegance, was fishing for prawns near the Isle of Man when the decomposed body became caught.

The boat arrived back in Portavogie early on Tuesday. The crew and skipper are said to be very shocked.

Police and forensic teams are examining the boat and are preparing to remove the body.

A post-mortem examination is to take place later.