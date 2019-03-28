Image copyright JESSICA TAYLOR/AFP/Getty Images Image caption David Lidington is seen as Theresa May's de-facto deputy

The DUP's decision not to change its mind on the EU withdrawal agreement was disappointing, a senior cabinet minister has said.

Speaking to BBC News NI, Cabinet Office Minister David Lidington rejected the notion the confidence-and-supply agreement has been fatally undermined.

Mr Lidington is generally regarded as Theresa May's deputy.

On Wednesday, the DUP confirmed it would not back the prime minister's Brexit deal.

This was despite Mrs May promising to step down if she received the backing of MPs.

DUP leader Arlene Foster said that the party "cannot sign up to something that would damage the union".

In a statement, the DUP said it has had "good discussions in recent days" with the government and that "some progress on domestic legislation has been made".

However, it added that as "necessary changes" to the backstop had not been made, it would "not be supporting the government if they table a fresh meaningful vote".

On Thursday, Commons Leader Andrea Leadsom told MPs there would be a further debate on a government Brexit motion on Friday.

But it is unclear yet whether this will end with a third "meaningful vote" on the PM's deal.

United Ireland

Mr Lidington said the Conservatives and the DUP had held constructive discussions about domestic UK policy and legislation, and would continue to look at how their parliamentary arrangement can work better.

He told a British Chamber of Commerce conference in London he is concerned about the impact a no-deal exit from the EU could have on the integrity of the UK.

Asked whether this meant he is concerned about the prospect of a united Ireland, Mr Lidington said he believes moderate nationalists in Northern Ireland are unsettled due to a combination of Brexit and the political deadlock at Stormont.

He pointed out that there is no longer an automatic unionist majority at Stormont and that Northern Ireland's position rests on the consent of moderate voters in the middle ground.

Mr Lidington, who describes himself as a committed unionist, said the government needs to give everyone confidence that the UK union will work.

Caretaker PM

Asked whether he is concerned about the impact of a no-deal Brexit on sections of the Northern Ireland economy, such as the agri-food sector, Mrs May's deputy noted that the EU had made no exemption for Ireland in its plans for customs and trade regulations in such a scenario.

He said the UK would continue to talk to the Irish government and the EU Commission about strengthening contingency planning, but wanted to ensure a no-deal Brexit does not happen.

Last weekend, some newspapers pointed to Mr Lidington as a potential caretaker prime minister.

However, when asked if he would be a candidate for the Conservative leadership after Theresa May steps down, the he replied that "working closely with the prime minister cures you of any last remaining shred of ambition to fulfil that role".